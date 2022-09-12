Jammu's Chakshu Mahajan wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship

Chakshu Mahajan on Monday won the men's singles title while Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain retained their doubles title at this year's Srinagar Open Tennis Championship.

Mahajan defeated 20-year-old Chirag Dogra in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the final played at Gindun Sports Complex at Rajbagh.

Mahajan had registered an impressive win in the semifinals against local player and tournament favourite Rashid, coming back from a set down to romp home 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In the doubles event, Moazzam and Haider defeated the formidable pair of Nadeem Samdani and Jay Kumar in straight sets. They beat the men from CRPF 7-5, 7-6.

In the veteran's event (45 years and above), Nadeem Samdani won the title, beating Gurmeet Singh 6-0, 6-1.

In the boy's U-12 category final, Mohammad Qais prevailed over Mohammad Usman.

More than 40 players -- including six from Jammu -- participated in the three-day tournament, which is organised annually by District Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association.

