Soccer-FA and English Football League say matches to resume from Tuesday

England's Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) said matches will resume as scheduled from Tuesday after the last round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The Premier League, which has matches scheduled between Friday and Sunday, has not yet announced whether all fixtures will go ahead. The top flight and EFL, which manages the three divisions below the Premier League, announced last week that their games had been postponed after the queen died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Sept. 8 aged 96.

Matches in the Women's Super League and in the lower tiers of the pyramid and grassroots football were also postponed. "After a period of pause and reflection for our national game, we can confirm that fixtures will resume as scheduled," the FA said on Monday.

That includes matches from the Women's Super League and women's Championship, FA Cup second round qualifying, women's FA Cup, the lower tiers of the English football pyramid as well as all matches across grassroots football. However, FA Trophy and FA Youth Cup matches will return later on Monday. The FA also said that all scheduled matches will be postponed next Monday, the day of the queen's funeral.

The EFL said on Monday that tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across England. "A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums," it said in a statement.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures." Thursday's Europa League group game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the lack of adequate security personnel in London.

