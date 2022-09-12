Left Menu

European medalist runner tests positive for meldonium

European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.The endurance-boosting heart medication has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Monaco

European Championship steeplechase silver medalist Ahmed Abdelwahed has been suspended after testing positive for meldonium, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.

The endurance-boosting heart medication has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2016. Athletes testing positive for it early that year included tennis star Maria Sharapova, who served a 15-month ban.

Abdelwahed's case was announced three weeks after he finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the European track championships in Munich, Germany.

The AIU did not say when the 26-year-old Italian runner tested positive. He has been provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case gets prepared.

Abdelwahed placed 14th in the Olympic steeplechase last year in Tokyo.

