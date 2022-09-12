"Dreams do come true": Dinesh Karthik on inclusion in T20 World Cup squad, bilateral series

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to social media on Tuesday to express his happiness on being included in Team India's ICC T20 World Cup squad. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. Karthik is also part of team for home series against Australia and South Africa.

"Dreams do come true," Karthik said in a tweet after his selection. Dinesh Karthik made his way back into the Indian team after a brilliant IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which saw him prosper as a finisher. He scored 330 runs in 16 games at an average of 55.00. He scored one half-century for his side and finished unbeaten 10 times for his team.

Karthik often finished matches for his team, either weaving match-winning partnerships or providing acceleration in end at death overs. Since returning to the India team, he has represented the nation in 17 matches, having scored 193 runs in 14 innings at an average of 21.44. His best score is 55 and one half-century has come out of his bat.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad for the World Cup and for Australia and South Africa home series. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series. ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Squads for the home series against Australia and South Africa were also announced today. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)

