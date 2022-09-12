Soccer-Three Premier League games postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:10 IST
Three Premier League matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Premier League announced on Monday.
Chelsea's home game against Liverpool and Manchester United's home game against Leeds United have been postponed, it said. Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Parker 'shell-shocked' after Bournemouth thrashed 9-0 by Liverpool
Rampant Liverpool scores 9, Haaland nets hat trick for City
Sports News Roundup: Duke volleyball game in Utah moved after racist abuse hurled at Black player; Soccer-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland hits treble, United win away, Arsenal stay top and more
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool loss