Soccer-Three Premier League games postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Three Premier League matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Premier League announced on Monday.

Chelsea's home game against Liverpool and Manchester United's home game against Leeds United have been postponed, it said. Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday will also remain postponed, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)