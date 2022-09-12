Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Italian GP revives Abu Dhabi safety car debate

Formula One's safety-car rules will be discussed by teams and the governing body after the final anti-climactic laps of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix revived memories of last year's controversial Abu Dhabi title-decider. World champion Max Verstappen won then and now, but the irony at Monza was that his Red Bull team were the ones sounding off about how the race ended while previously aggrieved Mercedes defended officials.

Motor racing-Aston Martin sign new F2 champion Drugovich as an F1 reserve

Aston Martin have signed Brazilian Felipe Drugovich as one of their Formula One reserve drivers after he won the Formula Two championship in Italy at the weekend, the team announced on Monday. The 22-year-old will also be the first member of their driver development programme.

Tennis-Alcaraz rediscovers the joy of tennis at U.S. Open

With a mighty serve and beaming grin, Carlos Alcaraz rocketed to the pinnacle of men's tennis at the U.S. Open on Sunday, a remarkable turnaround for the 19-year-old just weeks after he said he had lost some of his joy for the sport. The New York crowd had taken the Spanish teen to their hearts last year when he became the youngest man to reach a U.S. Open quarter-final.

Tennis-Alcaraz triumph previews the next chapter of men's tennis

When Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer eventually loosen their stranglehold on the Grand Slams, pundits may view Carlos Alcaraz's U.S. Open victory on Sunday as heralding the changing of the guard in men's tennis. Having earned his reputation as one of the fiercest competitors among a hungry group of young challengers to the 'Big Three', Alcaraz's win over Casper Ruud not only brought the 19-year-old Spaniard a first major title but also saw him become the youngest world number one in ATP history.

Tennis-Krejcikova and Siniakova want more after career Golden Slam

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova completed the career 'Golden Slam' by winning the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Sunday and the Czech duo have no intention of breaking up a winning team. The pair fought back to beat unseeded Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-5 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to pick up their sixth Grand Slam doubles title together.

Motor racing-Williams driver Albon recovering after post-surgery complications

Williams' Alex Albon was put on a ventilator after complications following surgery for appendicitis but the Thai driver has since recovered and is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday, the team said on Monday. Albon was replaced in the driver lineup ahead of the weekend's Italian Grand Prix, with Dutch driver Nyck de Vries making his Formula One race debut at Monza and finishing ninth.

Cricket-Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup

South Africa coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue "other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives", officials said on Monday. The announcement came hours after South Africa lost their three-match test series in England.

Soccer-Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven postponed due to national mourning of Queen

Thursday's Europa League group game between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven has been postponed due to the lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said on Monday. "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," UEFA said.

Motor racing-Red Bull look beyond Porsche to independent future in F1

Red Bull will be at no disadvantage to Formula One rivals without Porsche as a partner, team boss Christian Horner said after the announcement last week that talks with the German sportscar maker had ended. The two sides had been discussing joining forces for months but championship leaders Red Bull were determined to stay independent.

Tennis-Tiafoe, Gauff poised to carry Serena's legacy forward: USTA

The U.S. Open began as a farewell party for Serena Williams and ended with proof of her legacy for Black athletes, USTA player development head Martin Blackman told Reuters. Williams, who collected her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 1999, took her final bow at Flushing Meadows having announced that she would be "evolving away" from the sport sometime after the year's final major.

