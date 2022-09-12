"Mohammed Shami would be in T20 WC team if I was chairman of selection committee": Kris Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth, former Indian skipper and ex-chairman of selection committee said on Monday that had he been the chairperson of the selection committee, pacer Mohammed Shami would be in his team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India's squads for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home.

Srrikanth said he would have preferred Shami in the team instead of Harshal Patel, who is making his return to the team after an injury, because of his fine performances in IPL 2022 and the fact that he has the bounce and can get early wickets. "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team. We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel," said Srikkanth on Star Sports programme 'Follow the Blues'.

"Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy, I mean they can say not the scheme of things, he's only for test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team," he added. Coming to T20 World Cup squad, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad for the World Cup and for Australia and South Africa series. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar have been included in the squad for T20 World Cup as standby players and also feature in squads for the two home series.

ICC T20 World Cup will take place this year from October 16 to November 13. India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

