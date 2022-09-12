Rugby-Hooker Marx wants Boks to match Argentina’s passion

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx says the Springboks will have to match Argentina's intensity in their must-win Rugby Championship fixture in Buenos Aires on Saturday. The Boks trail table-toppers New Zealand by two points and will likely have to win both home and away in their final two games against Argentina to stand a chance of taking the title.

But they have blown hot and cold this season and battled for consistency as they come off a strong performance in the 24-8 win over Australia in Sydney last time out. Backing it up two games in a row has been the challenge.

"Intensity will be key, we know that Argentina are passionate when they play at home and they are extremely tough," Marx told reporters. "The next two weeks are massive for all four teams. We are training and preparing to get the best possible result we can."

Argentina have found defending the driving maul a challenge this season, which is a traditional strength of the Boks. "We got six penalties from our maul (against Australia in Sydney), so we are getting reward. It is a big focus point for us, we want to get better and improve in all aspects of our game."

Marx is relishing his battle with opposition hooker Julian Montoya, who also captains Argentina. "It's going to be tough, seeing the way he has played through the Championship and before that for his club Leicester Tigers.

"It's going to be a great battle and we will prepare ourselves to the best of our abilities." Bok coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed hooker Bongi Mbonambi has returned to the squad following a knee injury and will be assessed this week with the view to playing when the teams meet again in Durban on Sept. 24.

"He is a key player in our structures and he also has a strong presence off the field, so it is pleasing to welcome him back," Nienaber said. All four sides in this year's Rugby Championship have two wins and two defeats with two rounds remaining.

