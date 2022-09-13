Left Menu

Rugby-Poor pitch sees Argentina forced to switch test venue

Argentina have been forced to switch the venue for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against South Africa from Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires because of the poor condition of the pitch, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 13-09-2022 00:26 IST
Argentina have been forced to switch the venue for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against South Africa from Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires because of the poor condition of the pitch, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Monday. Instead, the game will be played at Avellaneda, at the home of football club Independiente.

"After a new inspection, and having verified this morning that the state of the playing field of Velez Sarsfield does not meet the necessary conditions for hosting an international match, the (UAR) was forced to change the venue of the test," a statement said. The clash remains on Saturday with a 1910 GMT (4.10pm local time) kickoff.

"The UAR apologises for the inconvenience caused by this last-minute change, which is totally beyond its responsibility, since there was an express commitment on the part of those who had to ensure that the field was in the appropriate conditions. These were, unfortunately, not met." All four countries in the Rugby Championship have two wins and two defeats this season with New Zealand ahead on 11 points and South Africa, Australia and Argentina following on nine points.

Argentina traditionally use the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, where the football club Velez Sarsfield have their home, when they host tests in the capital but have also used other venues like the River Plate Stadium and the Ferro Carril Oeste Stadium.

