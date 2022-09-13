Osasuna beats Almería 1-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league
Osasuna maintained its momentum at the start of the Spanish league by defeating promoted Almera 1-0.It was the fourth win in five matches for Osasuna, the same number as Barcelona and Real Betis. Only defending champion Real Madrid has five wins.Chimy vila scored with a one-timer from near the penalty spot in the 28th minute.Osasuna moved to fourth in the standings.
- Country:
- Spain
Osasuna maintained its momentum at the start of the Spanish league by defeating promoted Almería 1-0.
It was the fourth win in five matches for Osasuna, the same number as Barcelona and Real Betis. Only defending champion Real Madrid has five wins.
Chimy Ávila scored with a one-timer from near the penalty spot in the 28th minute.
Osasuna moved to fourth in the standings. It was the second straight defeat for Almería, and third overall. The Saudi-owned club is back in the first division after a seven-year absence.
Osasuna's next two games are in Madrid, against Getafe and then leader Madrid. Almería is at Mallorca.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Real Madrid
- Almería
- Saudi
- Osasuna
- Real Betis
- Getafe
- Almería 1-0
- Madrid
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia seeks extradition from Lebanon of man who threatened embassy
Saudi woman gets 45-year prison term for social media posts -rights group
Saudi Arabia seeks extradition from Lebanon of man who threatened embassy
Saudi Arabian court sentences woman to 45 years in prison for social media posts
Two Pakistanis, six Syrians held in Saudi Arabia for smuggling 47 mln drug pills