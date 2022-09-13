Left Menu

Osasuna beats Almería 1-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league

Osasuna maintained its momentum at the start of the Spanish league by defeating promoted Almera 1-0.It was the fourth win in five matches for Osasuna, the same number as Barcelona and Real Betis. Only defending champion Real Madrid has five wins.Chimy vila scored with a one-timer from near the penalty spot in the 28th minute.Osasuna moved to fourth in the standings.

Updated: 13-09-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 09:46 IST
Osasuna beats Almería 1-0 to keep momentum in Spanish league
  Spain

Osasuna maintained its momentum at the start of the Spanish league by defeating promoted Almería 1-0.

It was the fourth win in five matches for Osasuna, the same number as Barcelona and Real Betis. Only defending champion Real Madrid has five wins.

Chimy Ávila scored with a one-timer from near the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

Osasuna moved to fourth in the standings. It was the second straight defeat for Almería, and third overall. The Saudi-owned club is back in the first division after a seven-year absence.

Osasuna's next two games are in Madrid, against Getafe and then leader Madrid. Almería is at Mallorca.

