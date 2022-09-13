Sports News Roundup: Cricket-McCullum surprised by talent in England team; Soccer-Wales hand interim boss Page four-year contract and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-McCullum surprised by talent in England team

Brendon McCullum said he was surprised by the level of talent in the England test team when he took over as head coach and that he felt "privileged" to be in the position. Since McCullum took over following the exit of Chris Silverwood, England have won six out of their seven tests this summer -- including a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

Soccer-Wales hand interim boss Page four-year contract

Wales interim manager Rob Page has signed a four-year contract that will take him through the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Football Association of Wales said on Tuesday. Page, 48, took over as manager after former boss Ryan Giggs left the team due to allegations of assault. Giggs, who has denied all charges, faces a retrial next year after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the charges last month.

Motor racing-Aston Martin sign new F2 champion Drugovich as an F1 reserve

Aston Martin have signed Brazilian Felipe Drugovich as one of their Formula One reserve drivers after he won the Formula Two championship in Italy at the weekend, the team announced on Monday. The 22-year-old will also be the first member of their driver development programme.

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

"Stop! Can't you see the metro station is full? Stop!" a frazzled supervisor shouted as green-vested marshals linked arms to contain thousands of fans streaming from the stadium that will host soccer's World Cup final in Qatar. It was after midnight on Friday and, for hours, nearly 78,000 people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state's readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Tennis-Zverev's comeback was delayed by new injury, could be out for months

Alexander Zverev's return to the court could be delayed by months after the German said he has suffered a bone edema issue, which forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week. Zverev has not played since June after undergoing surgery to fix damaged ankle ligaments following an injury he suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

WTA roundup: Emma Raducanu advances in Slovenia

No. 1 seed Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz when her first-round opponent, Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, retired Monday night in Portoroz, Slovenia. Raducanu was already two points away from winning the match at the time. She led 6-2, 5-3, 30-0, having saved three of four break points while converting four of her five opportunities to break Yastremska's serve.

Soccer-Three Premier League games postponed, FA and EFL matches to resume from Tuesday

Three Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral next Monday, including Chelsea's home game against Liverpool on Sunday, the Premier League has announced. Manchester United's home game versus Leeds United on Sunday has also been postponed while Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday remains postponed, the league said.

Athletics-Boston Marathon to feature non-binary category in 2023 race

Athletes will have the option to register as non-binary in the 2023 edition of the Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said. "Non-binary athletes who have completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window (Sept. 1, 2021, through Sept. 16, 2023) may submit an entry application into the 2023 Boston Marathon," BAA said in a statement on Monday.

Motor racing-Red Bull look beyond Porsche to an independent future in F1

Red Bull will be at no disadvantage to Formula One rivals without Porsche as a partner, team boss Christian Horner said after the announcement last week that talks with the German sportscar maker had ended. The two sides had been discussing joining forces for months but championship leaders Red Bull were determined to stay independent.

Tennis-Tiafoe, Gauff poised to carry Serena's legacy forward: USTA

The U.S. Open began as a farewell party for Serena Williams and ended with proof of her legacy for Black athletes, USTA player development head Martin Blackman told Reuters. Williams, who collected her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 1999, took her final bow at Flushing Meadows having announced that she would be "evolving away" from the sport sometime after the year's final major.

