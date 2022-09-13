Left Menu

Rugby-Foley thrilled to get one more crack at the All Blacks

Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley has lost plenty of matches to New Zealand, including a World Cup final, but is grateful that one more chance to have a crack at the All Blacks has come out of the blue.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:25 IST
  • Australia

Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley has lost plenty of matches to New Zealand, including a World Cup final, but is grateful that one more chance to have a crack at the All Blacks has come out of the blue. The 33-year-old will play his first test since the 2019 World Cup in Thursday's clash with the New Zealanders, which doubles as the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship and the opening match in this year's Bledisloe Cup series.

Foley has played 15 tests against the All Blacks, winning two, drawing one and losing the rest. "I think you definitely look at the games and we had some great battles, had a couple of great wins and tight losses that really stung but that's just part of the journey," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"You always wished you can get one more crack, one more taste, so for me to be back here is just making the most of it." Australia have not held the Bledisloe Cup for nearly two decades and Foley is too long in the tooth to start engaging in any trash talk ahead of the match in Melbourne.

That said, he has been impressed by the Wallabies squad in his brief time in camp. "I think they're fearless," Foley said. "There's so much ability and potential with this group. A lot of them are just learning their ways and it's great to be a part of.

"(But the All Blacks) are a world class side, they've got the mentality, they've got the ability. It's all against us but we're really looking forward to the challenge." Foley will be Australia's fourth starting flyhalf in eight tests this year after Quade Cooper was injured, James O'Connor dropped and Noah Lolesio ruled out by a concussion.

Coach Dave Rennie, as so often this year, was left looking on the bright side of a selection forced upon him. "We would've liked to stick with (Lolesio) but it's fantastic to have Bernard as an option," he said.

"He's done really well, he's got his head around things quickly. He's fitted in really well with his experience and voice. It's been a good transition and he's ready to go."

