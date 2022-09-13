Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns

Former world champion Chris Eubank said he wants his son's fight against Conor Benn scrapped due to concerns about the 157 pounds weight limit, with Chris Eubank Jr. having never fought below 160 pounds in his professional career. British boxers Eubank Jr. and Benn are scheduled to face off in a highly-anticipated bout at London's O2 Arena on Oct. 8, three decades after their famous fathers fought each other.

Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia

David Warner says he still considers leadership roles a privilege and is ready to talk to Cricket Australia about ending the ban imposed on him for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering incident. The 35-year-old was banned from the elite game for a year and from leadership positions for life by Cricket Australia after he was adjudged to have played the leading role in the 2018 scandal.

Cricket-McCullum surprised by talent in England team

Brendon McCullum said he was surprised by the level of talent in the England test team when he took over as head coach and that he felt "privileged" to be in the position. Since McCullum took over following the exit of Chris Silverwood, England have won six out of their seven tests this summer -- including a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

Soccer-Spurs' players have to accept rotation - Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said his players will have to accept squad rotation this season and even the likes of Son Heung-min, who finished the last campaign as the Premier League's joint-top scorer, will not play every game. Son scored 23 league goals last season but has yet to find the net in the current campaign, and with Harry Kane, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski competing for places Conte said attacking players would spend time on the sidelines.

Soccer-Real Madrid closed the financial year with 13 million euros profit

Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 financial year with a 13 million euros ($13.19 million) profit, the Spanish club said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on revenues. The club had managed to remain in profit over the three financial years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

Long lines and lack of water mar the Qatar World Cup stadium trial

"Stop! Can't you see the metro station is full? Stop!" a frazzled supervisor shouted as green-vested marshals linked arms to contain thousands of fans streaming from the stadium that will host soccer's World Cup final in Qatar. It was after midnight on Friday and, for hours, nearly 78,000 people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state's readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Tennis-Zverev's comeback was delayed by new injury, could be out for months

Alexander Zverev's return to the court could be delayed by months after the German said he has suffered a bone edema issue, which forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage this week. Zverev has not played since June after undergoing surgery to fix damaged ankle ligaments following an injury he suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

Cricket-Boucher concerned for test cricket amid rising of T20 leagues

Outgoing South Africa coach Mark Boucher admits he is concerned about the diminishing amount of test cricket being played and believes recent results show the format has adapted to the modern game which prizes entertainment over grit. Hours after seeing his side beaten 2-1 by England in their test series, Boucher announced on Monday he would step down as coach after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia that starts next month.

Soccer-Three Premier League games postponed, FA and EFL matches to resume from Tuesday

Three Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral next Monday, including Chelsea's home game against Liverpool on Sunday, the Premier League has announced. Manchester United's home game versus Leeds United on Sunday has also been postponed while Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday remains postponed, the league said.

Athletics-Boston Marathon to feature non-binary category in 2023 race

Athletes will have the option to register as non-binary in the 2023 edition of the Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said. "Non-binary athletes who have completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window (Sept. 1, 2021 through Sept. 16, 2023) may submit an entry application into the 2023 Boston Marathon," BAA said in a statement on Monday.

