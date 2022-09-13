Left Menu

Cricket-Vaughan says England under Stokes capable of winning Ashes next year

England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia earlier this year was a catalyst behind a leadership change with New Zealander Brendon McCullum taking over the coaching reins of the test side and Stokes as the captain. The team have displayed a fearless brand of cricket, termed 'Bazball', under the new leadership winning six out of seven tests which included a 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:40 IST
Cricket-Vaughan says England under Stokes capable of winning Ashes next year
Michael Vaughan (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's dominant home summer has convinced former skipper Michael Vaughan that Ben Stokes and his men are capable of wresting the Ashes urn from traditional rivals Australia next year. England's 4-0 drubbing in Australia earlier this year was a catalyst behind a leadership change with New Zealander Brendon McCullum taking over the coaching reins of the test side and Stokes as the captain.

The team have displayed a fearless brand of cricket, termed 'Bazball', under the new leadership winning six out of seven tests which included a 2-1 series victory against South Africa. "At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

"But, on the back of a remarkable summer of test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer." "Australia will respect the aggressive way that England have played this summer. And they will fear it too, knowing that England can attack and are so dangerous from all positions."

Playing an aggressive brand of cricket without any fear of failure made current England team such an exciting side, the 47-year-old said. "The leadership group of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been so clear in releasing the shackles of any pressure on the field," he wrote.

"They have sent a clear message to the opposition that they are out to win, from any position." The team can get even better by mixing tact with their usual gung-ho approach, Vaughan said referring to the second test against South Africa.

"If they want to be the best team in the world for a period then they will have to play more consistently – combine that flair they have displayed all summer with that toughness and shrewdness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022