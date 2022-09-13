Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig midfielder Laimer out for weeks with ankle injury-club

The Austria international, who had been close to a deal with Bayern Munich a few weeks ago and had also been linked with a move to Liverpool, was injured in Leipzig's 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. "Konrad Laimer injured his left ligament in the 3-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund last Saturday and will be sidelined for several weeks," the club said in a statement.

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer will be out for several weeks following an ankle ligament injury, the German club said on Tuesday. The Austria international, who had been close to a deal with Bayern Munich a few weeks ago and had also been linked with a move to Liverpool, was injured in Leipzig's 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

"Konrad Laimer injured his left ligament in the 3-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund last Saturday and will be sidelined for several weeks," the club said in a statement. Leipzig, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, brought in coach Marco Rose last week.

He replaced predecessor Domenico Tedesco who had been sacked following the team's bad league start and their 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last week.

