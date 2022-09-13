Left Menu

Boxing-Joshua accepts terms for Dec 3 title fight with Fury

Britain's Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a Dec. 3 fight with Tyson Fury and is waiting for the WBC world heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday. Joshua's 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they had "accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team" last Friday but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth. "We are awaiting a response," they added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:29 IST
Boxing-Joshua accepts terms for Dec 3 title fight with Fury
Anthony Joshua Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a Dec. 3 fight with Tyson Fury and is waiting for the WBC world heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday. Joshua's 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they had "accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team" last Friday but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"We are awaiting a response," they added. Fury's promoter Frank Warren replied to 258's message on Twitter: "Contract will be with you very soon."

Former world champion Joshua, 32, suffered a second straight loss to Ukraine's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in a title rematch in Saudi Arabia last month. Fury said last April he was retiring but the unbeaten heavyweight this month challenged Joshua directly to a 'Battle of Britain' title fight.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you've just lost a fight to Usyk and you're bout-less at the moment, and I'd like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months," he said. "You're coming off a 12-round fight, so you match fit, you're ready. I'm giving you a few months' notice," added the 34-year-old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022