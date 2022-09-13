Left Menu

Soccer-Everton sign goalkeeper Jakupovic as cover after injuries

Everton have signed Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term deal following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Everton, managed by Frank Lampard, are 16th in the Premier League on four points after six games.

Everton have signed Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term deal following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Jakupovic, 37, joins Everton as a free agent after ending his five-year stay at Leicester City in the summer.

Pickford is expected to be out until after the international break at the end of the month due to a thigh injury, while Lonergan will be sidelined for the "next few weeks" as he completes his recovery from a knee injury, the club said. Everton, managed by Frank Lampard, are 16th in the Premier League on four points after six games. They host West Ham United on Sunday.

