Soccer-Everton sign goalkeeper Jakupovic as cover after injuries

Everton have signed Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term deal following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Jakupovic, 37, joins Everton as a free agent after ending his five-year stay at Leicester City in the summer.

Pickford is expected to be out until after the international break at the end of the month due to a thigh injury, while Lonergan will be sidelined for the "next few weeks" as he completes his recovery from a knee injury, the club said. Everton, managed by Frank Lampard, are 16th in the Premier League on four points after six games. They host West Ham United on Sunday.

