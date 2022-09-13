ICC T20I Rankings: Renuka Singh moves up five places, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh also make gains

Indian seamer Renuka Singh and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were among the players who have moved up in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings released on Tuesday. Seamer Renuka Singh (up five places to 13th) has moved up among bowlers while Deepti Sharma (up three places to 33rd) and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (up four places to 75th) have advanced in the batters' list.

Also, England all-rounder Sarah Glenn has closed in on compatriot Sophie Ecclestone after a fine show in the first match of their three-match T20I series against India at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Glenn, whose haul of four for 23 helped her team to a nine-wicket victory and won her the Player of the Match award, is at a career-best-equalling second position and is just 13 rating points adrift of left-arm spinner Ecclestone. Glenn has been ranked second on a few occasions in the past too, most recently last month, before she was overtaken by Katherine Brunt.

England batters Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey too have made notable gains after the first match of the series. Dunkley's unbeaten 61 off 44 balls sees her move up 13 places to 44th position while Capsey's brisk 32 not out off 20 deliveries has lifted her 12 places to 52nd. Freya Davis has gained nine places and is 59th among bowlers. Ireland and Scotland players too have something to cheer about ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 starting Sunday in Abu Dhabi, in which they are pooled in Group A.

Saskia Horley of Scotland has moved up 16 places to 54th among batters after her knock of 44 in a losing cause in their second T20I while Ireland leg-spinner Cara Murray's two-wicket haul has lifted her 14 places to 94th position. Ireland's Leah Paul (up three places to 68th), Arlene Kelly (up 16 places to 74th) and captain Laura Delany (up eight places to 75th) have moved up in the list of bowlers while all-rounder Orla Prendergast has advanced in all three lists. (ANI)

