Motorcycling-Marquez to return to racing at Aragon Grand Prix, says Honda

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to racing at this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix after recovering from surgery and conducting successful tests on the bike, his team Honda said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:54 IST
Marc Marquez Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to racing at this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix after recovering from surgery and conducting successful tests on the bike, his team Honda said on Tuesday. The Spaniard had surgery on a troublesome right arm in June, missing the last six races as a result, but he completed two days of testing in Misano which gave the team and the Spaniard hope of returning to racing.

Marquez has had problems since he broke his arm at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix and has had multiple operations since then. He had not competed since the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello in May. "Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time world champion has followed the strict guidance of his medical team in order to facilitate a full recovery," Honda said in a statement.

"After numerous check-ups, consultations and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made and the #93 will now take the next step in his rehabilitation – returning to competition." Marquez also posted a video https://twitter.com/marcmarquez93/status/1569657724602056704 on social media, grinning from ear to ear as he delivered the news of his much-anticipated return.

"After talking to the doctors and the team, we have decided that the best thing for my recovery is to continue on the bike, adding kilometres for next year," he said. "Doing it at the Aragon GP, in front of all the fans, is priceless... Looking forward to being on the bike and go full gas."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

