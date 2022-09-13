Soccer-Monza sack coach Stroppa after winless start in Serie A
Monza have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, with the promoted team sitting bottom of the standings without a win after six games.
Monza have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, with the promoted team sitting bottom of the standings without a win after six games. Monza, owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, won a promotion playoff last season to earn a spot in the Italian top flight for the first time in the club's history.
But Monza have struggled in Serie A with one point from six games while conceding a league-high 14 goals. "AC Monza announces that it has relieved Giovanni Stroppa from the position of coach of the first team," Monza said in a statement.
"The club thanks the coach for the journey made together, culminating in the conquest of a historic promotion to Serie A, wishing him the best successes for the future." Monza host Juventus on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Juventus
- Serie A
- Giovanni Stroppa
ALSO READ
NEWSMAKER-Meloni, former far-right activist, heads for Italian PM's office
Germany may consider European gas price cap - Italian media
NEWSMAKER-Meloni, former far-right activist, heads for Italian PM's office
Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks
Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni's computer networks - Bloomberg News