Soccer-Monza sack coach Stroppa after winless start in Serie A

Monza have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, with the promoted team sitting bottom of the standings without a win after six games.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:17 IST
Monza have sacked head coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, with the promoted team sitting bottom of the standings without a win after six games. Monza, owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, won a promotion playoff last season to earn a spot in the Italian top flight for the first time in the club's history.

But Monza have struggled in Serie A with one point from six games while conceding a league-high 14 goals. "AC Monza announces that it has relieved Giovanni Stroppa from the position of coach of the first team," Monza said in a statement.

"The club thanks the coach for the journey made together, culminating in the conquest of a historic promotion to Serie A, wishing him the best successes for the future." Monza host Juventus on Sunday.

