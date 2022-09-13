Left Menu

Jaipur Open gets underway from September 14

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:48 IST
Jaipur Open gets underway from September 14
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 126 players, including leading professionals Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and former champion Shamim Khan, will be vying for top honours at the Jaipur Open Golf tournament, starting September 18.

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will move to the Rambagh Golf Club here with the Rs. 40 lakh tournament featuring 123 professionals and three amateurs.

Some of the top Indian players to participate in the event are Abhijit Singh Chadha, Om Prakash Chouhan, Akshay Sharma, Abhinav Lohan, Arjun Bhati and Varun Parikh.

The prominent foreign names in the field are those of Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain.

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Vishal Singh, Hemendra Choudhary, Prakhar Asawa, Girraj Singh Khadka, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, Yogendra Kumawat, Damodar Kumawat and Ghulam Mohammed Ghori. The field also features Jaipur-based amateurs Manoviraj Shekhawat and Nitesh Bandawla.

''The staging of the Jaipur Open goes a long way in promoting Rajasthan as a preferred destination for golf tourism. A strong field and perfect playing conditions at the Rambagh Golf Club are sure to provide a fascinating contest this week,'' Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022