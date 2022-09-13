UK's ONS postpones publications originally planned for queen's funeral
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday that all publications scheduled for Sept. 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, will be postponed to the next day.
The ONS website showed releases entitled Labour Market Transformation - overview and Excess Deaths in England and Wales: March 2020 to June 2022 had been postponed by a day until Sept 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Office for National Statistics
- Queen Elizabeth's
- England
- Wales
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doctors concerned for UK Queen Elizabeth's health
WRAPUP 3-Thousands line streets as Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves her home
QUOTES-Queen Elizabeth's health: Reaction from politicians and officials
QUOTES-Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from politicians and officials
Kremlin: Queen Elizabeth's 'wisdom and authority' in short supply on world stage