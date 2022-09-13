Siraj takes five wickets on county debut

Left Menu

India pacer Mohammad Siraj on Tuesday took a five-wicket haul on his county debut.Playing for Warwickshire, Siraj took five for 82 in 24 overs, helping his team bowl out Somerset for 219 on day two of the division one fixture.Sirajs scalps included Pakistan opener Imam Ul Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey.Siraj had played a crucial role in India taking a 2-1 lead in England in the five-Test series last year.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:15 IST
