Rugby-South Africa go for continuity in must-win Argentina clash

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:32 IST
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has kept faith with the starting side that beat Australia last time out for their crucial Rugby Championship fixture in Argentina on Saturday. The only changes to the match-day squad have come on the bench where loose forward Elrigh Louw takes over from number eight Duane Vermeulen, while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk replaces Cobus Reinach and centre Andre Esterhuizen is selected ahead of utility back Warrick Gelant.

"We were in a fortunate position this week not to have any injuries, which allowed us the luxury of selecting the same starting team that ran out in our last match," Nienaber said in a media release from South African Rugby. "We also feel that this team offers us what we need against a physical Argentina outfit."

It means Damian Willemse continues at flyhalf and teenage winger Canan Moodie gets another run after he scored a try on debut in the 24-8 victory over Australia in Sydney. Jasper Wiese retains his position at the back of the scrum, and the front row, usually an area where the Boks tinker a lot, stays the same with props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff to pack down alongside hooker Malcolm Marx.

South Africa have also once again ditched their usual 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench to have an extra option in the back line in the form of Frans Steyn, who can cover flyhalf, centre and full back. "Our plan from the outset was to give a few players a chance to prove what they can do and to build their test experience, especially with the Rugby World Cup a year away, and there is no better opportunity to do so than in a match which essentially amounts to a semi-final for us if we want to win the tournament," Nienaber said.

Team: 15 – Willie le Roux, 14 – Canan Moodie, 13 – Jesse Kriel, 12 – Damian de Allende, 11 – Makazole Mapimpi, 10 – Damian Willemse, 9 – Jaden Hendrikse, 8 – Jasper Wiese, 7 – Franco Mostert, 6 – Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 – Lood de Jager, 4 – Eben Etzebeth, 3 – Frans Malherbe, 2 – Malcolm Marx, 1 – Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16 – Deon Fourie, 17 – Ox Nche, 18 – Trevor Nyakane, 19 – Elrigh Louw, 20 – Kwagga Smith, 21 – Faf de Klerk, 22 – Andre Esterhuizen, 23 – Frans Steyn

