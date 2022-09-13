Left Menu

Soccer-Players responsible for Tuchel's sacking, says Jorginho

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:59 IST
Soccer-Players responsible for Tuchel's sacking, says Jorginho
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says the players must take responsibility for Thomas Tuchel's sacking last week but said his replacement Graham Potter had impressed him. Tuchel parted ways with the club the day after last Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, the German's 100th match in charge.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Potter will take charge of his first game on Wednesday when Chelsea try to kickstart their Champions League campaign against Salzburg. "Of course, we're a team. So it's not one person responsible for what happened," Jorginho told reporters.

"We are a team and a group on the pitch. Of course, it's our responsibility what happened." Tuchel won the Champions League just months after taking charge in January 2021 and Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, but results this season have been disappointing with three defeats in all competitions.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't working and the challenge now is to rebuild confidence," Jorginho said. "It was a surprise for us. There is always talking about what happened but now we have games coming and life is quick, so we don't have much time to stay here thinking.

"We talk and then we need to concentrate on what we do." Potter has described the Chelsea job as a different challenge but vice-captain Jorginho said the 47-year-old Englishman had already made a good impression.

"I think he has this challenge and I believe he is going to do very well because he has good ideas and a group of players ready to try to do the best we can and listen to what he wants," he said. "He has done very well, asking us what we feel comfortable with, and that's the way we need to keep going."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022