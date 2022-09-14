Left Menu

Soccer-Sporting substitutes grab late win over Spurs

Spurs created the better chances in an open and entertaining match but conceded a corner when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was forced to make an impressive save to keep out a curling strike from Pedro Porro. Striker Paulinho broke the deadlock in the 90th minute with a glancing header from the resulting corner while Gomes, who had only come onto the pitch after the goal, struck a superb second in the second minute of added time with a breathtaking run into the box before finishing from close range.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first defeat of the season as Sporting snatched a 2-0 home win over Antonio Conte's side in the Champions League on Tuesday with goals in added time from substitutes Paulinho and Arthur Gomes. Spurs created the better chances in an open and entertaining match but conceded a corner when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was forced to make an impressive save to keep out a curling strike from Pedro Porro.

Striker Paulinho broke the deadlock in the 90th minute with a glancing header from the resulting corner while Gomes, who had only come onto the pitch after the goal, struck a superb second in the second minute of added time with a breathtaking run into the box before finishing from close range. The victory means Sporting lead Group D with six points, with Spurs second on three after two games.

