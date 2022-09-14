Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski's return to Munich

Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes against the run of play through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane to beat Barcelona 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes against the run of play through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane to beat Barcelona 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday. It was an unhappy return to Munich for Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, who left the Bavarians in the summer after eight years, with the Germans now top of their group on six points from two matches.

Barcelona are on three points, along with Inter. Viktoria Plzen are in last place. Barcelona were dominant for 50 minutes and have only themselves to blame for not taking the lead, with Lewandowski coming close twice and Pedri and Gavi also missing golden chances.

The hosts, who had keeper Manuel Neuer to thank for keeping them in the game, scored five minutes after the restart with defender Hernandez's header from a corner. Before Barcelona had time to regroup, Bayern struck again when Jamal Musiala flicked a perfect pass for Sane and the Germany international slipped the ball past keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pedri hit the post in the 63rd as Barca tried to bounce back but the Germans comfortably held on for the three points. They next host Czech side Plzen on Oct. 4.

