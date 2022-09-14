Soccer-Brugge shock Porto with 4-0 away triumph

Club Brugge pulled off a shock 4-0 win at FC Porto on Tuesday to win a second successive Champions League Group B game and go top of the standings. An early penalty converted by Ferran Jutgla was followed by two quick goals after halftime from Kamal Sowah and Andreas Skov Olsen before a late effort from teenage substitute Antonio Nusa put the seal on massive upset.

The Belgian champions were worthy winners as they added an unexpected triumph to last week’s home success over Bayer Leverkusen. Brugge moved to six points, ahead of Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid who have three each after the German side beat the Spaniards 2-0 also on Tuesday. Porto are bottom with no points. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

