Soccer-Leverkusen late show sinks Atletico

Bayer Leverkusen left it late but pulled off a 2-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to kickstart their Champions League campaign and ease the pressure on coach Gerardo Seoane. The win took Leverkusen second in Group B on three points, level with third-placed Atletico.

Reuters | Leverkusen | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:36 IST
Bayer Leverkusen left it late but pulled off a 2-0 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to kickstart their Champions League campaign and ease the pressure on coach Gerardo Seoane. The German side showed more intent to win the game than the visitors and finally found a breakthrough when Robert Andrich found the bottom corner of the net in the 84th minute after a cut-back from Jeremie Frimpong.

Dutch fullback Frimpong was a handful for Atletico when he came off the bench in the second half and also set up the second goal, taken confidently by Moussa Diaby in the 87th. The win took Leverkusen second in Group B on three points, level with third-placed Atletico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

