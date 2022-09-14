Left Menu

Soccer-Nagelsmann wants new signing Mane to be more self-confident

Sadio Mane is still adapting to Bayern Munich's style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the forward failed to register a shot in their 2-0 Champions League win over Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 08:08 IST
Soccer-Nagelsmann wants new signing Mane to be more self-confident

Sadio Mane is still adapting to Bayern Munich's style of play but has to be a bit more self-confident, head coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the forward failed to register a shot in their 2-0 Champions League win over Barcelona. Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern won at home on Tuesday, with Mane substituted in the 70th minute.

Mane has scored five times for the Bundesliga club since joining them from Liverpool but is without a goal in their last four games. "It's quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool," Nagelsmann told reporters.

"I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or team mates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident. "But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game."

Bayern travel to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
4
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022