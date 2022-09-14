Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez criticized his team's inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich in a Champions League game he said they "dominated". Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca.

Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty

Spain hopes new world number one Carlos Alcaraz will be ready for their Davis Cup Finals group stage ties in Valencia this week. The 19-year-old, who became the youngest player to top the ATP rankings when he won the U.S. Open on Sunday, was due to join Sergi Bruguera's squad on Tuesday.

Long lines and lack of water mar the Qatar World Cup stadium trial

"Stop! Can't you see the metro station is full? Stop!" a frazzled supervisor shouted as green-vested marshals linked arms to contain thousands of fans streaming from the stadium that will host soccer's World Cup final in Qatar. It was after midnight on Friday and, for hours, nearly 78,000 people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state's readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

NBA-Suns owner banned for one year, fined $10 million over workplace conduct

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday following an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct. The investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

AC Milan investor drops efforts to freeze club sale in Italian court

Blue Skye Financial Partners, a minority investor in Italian soccer champions AC Milan, have dropped efforts in an Italian court to try to suspend the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) sale of the club, legal sources said on Tuesday. Earlier this month U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital Partners announced it had closed a deal to buy AC Milan from U.S. fund Elliott.

Motorcycling-Marquez to return to racing at Aragon Grand Prix, says Honda

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to racing at this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix after recovering from surgery and conducting successful tests on the bike, his team Honda said on Tuesday. The Spaniard had surgery on a troublesome right arm in June, missing the last six races as a result, but he completed two days of testing in Misano which gave the team and the Spaniard hope of returning to racing.

Soccer-Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax

Liverpool's Joel Matip headed in an 89th-minute winner as last season's runners-up left it late to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield on Tuesday. Juergen Klopp's side had lost their opening game in the group 4-1 at Napoli and were heading for another disappointing result until the center-back rose to meet a corner that appeared to be cleared off the line, but the assistant referee raised his flag to indicate a goal.

Athletics-Boston Marathon adds nonbinary runner option for 2023 race

Nonbinary athletes will be able to compete in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register in either the men's or the women's divisions, organizers for the United States' most popular running event said. Registration for the April race opened on Monday. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said the application allows runners to select nonbinary with regard to gender, making the race the latest nationwide to open such an option.

Boxing-Joshua accepts terms for Dec 3 title fight with Fury

Britain's Anthony Joshua has accepted terms for a Dec. 3 fight with Tyson Fury and is waiting for the WBC world heavyweight champion to respond, his management said on Tuesday.

Joshua's 258 Management and promoter Matchroom Boxing said they had "accepted all terms presented to us by Fury's team" last Friday but agreed to halt all communication due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

WTA roundup: Top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj upset in Chennai

Anastasia Gasanova of Russia toppled No. 1 seed Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3 Tuesday in the first round of the Chennai Open in India. Gasanova ranked No. 147 in the world, broke Riske-Amritraj's serve six times in 11 opportunities and won 23 of her 34 first-serve points (67.6 percent).

