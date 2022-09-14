Soccer-Australia back in U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after games moved from Iraq's Basra
Football Australia said on Wednesday their Under-20 side had been reinstated into the qualifying competition for next year's U20 Asian Cup after their group games were moved out of the Iraqi city of Basra. Australia withdrew from the qualifiers on safety grounds last month after their group was assigned Basra as their hub.
Football Australia said the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has yet to decide on a new location and schedule for the those games, which were originally slated for Sept. 10-18. Australia, Iraq, Kuwait and India are in Group H.
