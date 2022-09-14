Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Broad, Anderson will be part of Englands' Ashes squad - McCullum; Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Broad, Anderson will be part of Englands' Ashes squad - McCullum

England's all-time leading test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the squad for next year's Ashes series against Australia, coach Brendon McCullum said. Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.

Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez criticized his team's inability to convert their opportunities on Tuesday after losing 2-0 at Bayern Munich in a Champions League game he said they "dominated". Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca.

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

"Stop! Can't you see the metro station is full? Stop!" a frazzled supervisor shouted as green-vested marshals linked arms to contain thousands of fans streaming from the stadium that will host soccer's World Cup final in Qatar. It was after midnight on Friday and, for hours, nearly 78,000 people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state's readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Tennis-Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad. Britain's team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men's doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

NBA-Suns owner banned for one year, fined $10 million over workplace conduct

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday following an independent investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. The investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

AC Milan investor drops efforts to freeze club sale in Italian court

Blue Skye Financial Partners, a minority investor in Italian soccer champions AC Milan, have dropped efforts in an Italian court to try to suspend the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) sale of the club, legal sources said on Tuesday. Earlier this month U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital Partners announced it had closed a deal to buy AC Milan from U.S. fund Elliott.

Kadokawa chairman arrested on graft suspicion over Tokyo 2020 Olympics -Jiji

Japanese prosecutors arrested Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the chairman of publishing company Kadokawa Corp, on Wednesday on suspicion of paying bribes related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Jiji news agency said. Kadokawa is suspected of paying 70 million yen ($487,000) to Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the event's organizing panel, media said this month.

Cricket-Australia's Starc, Marsh and Stoinis rested for India T20 tour

Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that paceman Mitchell Starc and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will miss the T20 tour of India with "low level" injuries. Marsh (ankle), Stoinis (side) and Starc (knee) will be replaced by Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott in the squad, CA said in a statement.

Athletics-Boston Marathon adds nonbinary runner option for 2023 race

Nonbinary athletes will be able to compete in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register in either the men's or the women's divisions, organizers for the United States' most popular running event said. Registration for the April race opened on Monday. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said the application allows runners to select nonbinary with regard to gender, making the race the latest nationwide to open such an option.

Soccer-Australia back in U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after games moved from Iraq's Basra

Football Australia said on Wednesday their Under-20 side had been reinstated into the qualifying competition for next year's U20 Asian Cup after their group games were moved out of the Iraqi city of Basra. Australia withdrew from the qualifiers on safety grounds last month after their group was assigned Basra as their hub.

