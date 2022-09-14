Left Menu

Michael Hussey, David Saker added to England's coaching set-up for ICC T20 World Cup

Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup as Coaching Consultant

Michael Hussey and David Saker. (Photo- ECB). Image Credit: ANI
England Men's white-ball coach Matthew Mott has enlisted the support of former Australian batter Michael Hussey and former England bowling coach David Saker for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will take place in Australia during October-November this year. Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup.

Saker, England Men's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup. With this, England's coaching team for the T20Is during the Pakistan tour and ICC T20 World Cup looks like: Head Coach - Matthew Mott, Assistant Coach - Richard Dawson, Assistant Coach - Carl Hopkinson, Coaching Consultant - Mike Hussey (World Cup only), Coaching Consultant - David Saker.

Earlier in September, England had announced their squad for T20 World Cup. But hours after its announcement, batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the squad due to an injury sustained while playing golf. Alex Hales, who has not represented England since 2019, was named as his replacement.

England ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) Mark Wood (Durham). Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex).

ICC T20 World Cup will start from October 16 and will end on November 13. England had a great campaign during the 2021 edition of the tournament. They reached the semifinal, where they were defeated by New Zealand. (ANI)

