Cricket-England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup

England have added former Australia batsman Michael Hussey and the ex-bowling coach David Saker to their backroom staff for the Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday. England, who have not won the T20 World Cup since 2009, also play Australia in a three-match series before kicking off their campaign against Afghanistan on Oct. 22.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 19:40 IST
England have added former Australia batsman Michael Hussey and the ex-bowling coach David Saker to their backroom staff for the Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Hussey, batting coach of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, and Australian Saker, who was England's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will work as consultants alongside head coach Matthew Mott.

"Saker will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/2790089/michael-hussey-and-david-saker-join-england-mens-coaching-set-up-for-t20-world-cup, with Hussey coming on board for the tournament that gets underway in Australia on Oct. 16. England, who have not won the T20 World Cup since 2009, also play Australia in a three-match series before kicking off their campaign against Afghanistan on Oct. 22.

