Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of 'Indian cricket'

However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, Uthappa said.Its been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being. With the Wednesdays announcement, the right-handed Karnataka batter is eligible to play in leagues of other countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 20:53 IST
Former India opener Robin Uthappa, one of the heroes of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning national team, on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of ''Indian cricket''.

The 36-year-old Uthappa, who last played for India in 2015, made the announcement on his social media handles.

''It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,'' Uthappa said.

''It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka- wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being.'' With the Wednesday's announcement, the right-handed Karnataka batter is eligible to play in leagues of other countries. Uthappa was part of the country's 2004 Under-19 World Cup team. He made his India debut two years later and featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India.

He scored 934 and 249 runs in ODIs and T20Is. He has 9446 first class and 6534 List A runs under his belt.

Uthappa has won two IPL trophies -- one for KKR and one for CSK in 2014 and 2021 respectively.

