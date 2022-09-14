Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial

"Stop! Can't you see the metro station is full? Stop!" a frazzled supervisor shouted as green-vested marshals linked arms to contain thousands of fans streaming from the stadium that will host soccer's World Cup final in Qatar. It was after midnight on Friday and, for hours, nearly 78,000 people had been filing out of the stadium after a near-capacity match tested the small Gulf state's readiness for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

MLB roundup: Royals end Twins' combined no-hit bid in 9th

Rookie Joe Ryan threw seven no-hit innings and the Minnesota Twins came within two outs of a combined no-hitter in a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Ryan (11-8) was lifted after throwing 106 pitches, 72 for strikes. His career high for pitches in a game was 110. The right-hander walked two and fanned nine.

Tennis-Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad. Britain's team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men's doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

NBA-Suns owner banned for one year, fined $10 million over workplace conduct

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday following an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct. The investigation found that Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, engaged in inequitable conduct toward female employees, including "sex-related comments" and inappropriate remarks on female employees' appearances.

AC Milan investor drops efforts to freeze club sale in Italian court

Blue Skye Financial Partners, a minority investor in Italian soccer champions AC Milan, have dropped efforts in an Italian court to try to suspend the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) sale of the club, legal sources said on Tuesday. Earlier this month U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital Partners announced it had closed a deal to buy AC Milan from U.S. fund Elliott.

Soccer-Arsenal's league game against Man City postponed to accommodate PSV tie

Arsenal's league fixture against Manchester City in October has been postponed in order to allow for the Europa League game between the London club and PSV Eindhoven to be played, UEFA and the Premier League said on Wednesday. The group stage game between Arsenal and PSV, which was scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium, was postponed due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Former U.S. governor held meetings in Russia where Americans remained jailed

Former Governor Bill Richardson, who has privately worked to secure the release of American detainees abroad, has held meetings this week in Russia, where WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remain jailed, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations was on his way back, the source said, but did not provide further details on whom he met with or how his meetings went.

Athletics-London Marathon to include non-binary option

The public ballot for next year's London Marathon will have a non-binary gender option for the first time, organisers confirmed on Wednesday. All potential runners in the mass participation event will have three gender options when the ballot opens on Oct. 1 -- male, female and non-binary.

Basketball-Former NBPA head Roberts to oversee launch of interactive league

Former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts will help to oversee the launch of a four-team basketball league that will be played on an interactive LED court, Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment said on Wednesday. Fan Controlled Hoops, a 4v4 full-court brand of basketball that will allow fans to call the shots, will tip off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and also counts former NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a strategic advisor alongside Roberts.

Soccer-Klopp unimpressed by Boehly's idea for All Star game

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's call for an 'All-Star game' in the Premier League similar to those played in the United States has been given short shrift by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. American Boehly, head of a consortium that completed a 4.25 billion pounds ($4.91 billion) takeover of Chelsea in May, suggested in a conference in New York that a 'north v south' game would create revenue that would filter down the English soccer pyramid.

