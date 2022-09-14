Left Menu

World Wrestling Championships 2022: All eyes on Vinesh Phogat, Nisha Dahiya to bring India two bronze medals

Vinesh Phogat was handed a shocking 7-0 defeat by 2022 Asian championships silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia in the qualification round

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:33 IST
Vinesh Phogat. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Vinesh Phogat is set to battle it out against Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren of Sweden in the bronze medal match in the women's 53 kg category. Vinesh Phogat, a 2019 world championships bronze medalist, was handed a shocking 7-0 defeat by 2022 Asian championships silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia in the qualification round on Tuesday.

But the repechage round gave her another chance to enter into the battle for a bronze medal at least. In her first repechage match on Wednesday, she defeated 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan by 4-0. She attained a Victory by Fall (VFA).

Her next match saw her win against Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova on basis of Win by injury (VIN). After winning this match, she progressed to the bronze medal match. On the other side, the 2021 World U-23 bronze medalist Nisha Dahiya also will be wrestling for a bronze medal.

Nisha had advanced to the semifinal after winning over Bulgaria's Sofiya Hristova Georgieva. She attained a win on basis of Superiority aka Technical Fall (VSU) by 11-0. But in the semifinal, she lost to Ami Ishii of Japan by 5-4 on basis of VPO1 (Points and the opponent scores).

She will have to contest for the bronze medal. Her opponent is not decided yet. The 2022 World Wrestling Championships started in Belgrade on September 10 and will go on till September 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

