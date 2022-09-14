PM Modi pays tributes to former Davis Cup captain Naresh Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes on Wednesday to former Davis Cup captain of India Naresh Kumar and said he played a major role in popularising tennis in the country.
''Shri Naresh Kumar will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Indian sports. He played a major role in popularising tennis. In addition to being a great player he was also an exceptional mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' Modi said in a tweet.
Kumar, who famously mentored a young Leander Paes as India's Davis Cup captain, died in Kolkata on Wednesday at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife Sunita and three children.
