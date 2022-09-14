Left Menu

World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in women's 53 kg category

The three-time CWG gold-medalist overpowered her Swedish opponent to win the match 8-0

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:05 IST
World Wrestling Championships 2022: Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in women's 53 kg category
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist Vinesh Phogat captured a bronze medal in the women's 53 kg category at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade on Wednesday, defeating reigning European champion Emma Malmgren from Sweden. The three-time CWG gold-medalist overpowered her Swedish opponent to win the match 8-0.

She had won two of her repechage matches against Asian Games silver-medallist Zhuldyz Eshimova of Kazakhstan in the first repechage round and Azerbaijan's Leyla Gurbanova. Gurbanova withdrew due to an injury. Phogat, a 2019 world championships bronze medalist, was handed a shocking 7-0 defeat by 2022 Asian championships silver medalist Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia in the qualification round on Tuesday. Repechage round wins helped her get back into the competition and secure a medal.

This is her second bronze medal at the Championships. She had previously earned a podium position in the 2019 edition of the tournament at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. She has opened her country's medal tally at the 2022 edition of the championships.

India's u-23 bronze medalist Nisha Dahiya will also fight for bronze in the women's 68 kg category after loss to U20 world champion Ami Ishii of Japan in the semis. Nisha Dahiya had successfully defeated Lithuania's Danute Domikaityte, Adela Hanzlickova of the Czech Republic and Bulgarian Sofiya Georgieva in her previous bouts before losing to Ami Ishii.

Also, Sarita Mor, the 2021 World Championships bronze medalist could not repeat her past success after she lost to U23 world champion Anhelina Lysak of Poland in her round of 16 bout in the women's 57 kg category. Junior Asian champions Mansi Ahlawat and Reetika also faced early exits from the competition, with the former earning a quarterfinal finish and the latter exiting in the qualification round.

CWG 2022 gold medalist Naveen Malik will be in action on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022