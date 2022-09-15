Left Menu

Soccer-Shakhtar and Celtic share spoils in Champions League

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 00:19 IST
Soccer-Shakhtar and Celtic share spoils in Champions League
  • Country:
  • Poland

Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic played out a gripping 1-1 draw in their second Champions League Group F game after the Ukrainian side's winger Mykhailo Mudryk cancelled out an early own goal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Celtic dominated the opening stages and were rewarded for their pressure when Reo Hatate was slipped through and his sublime touch from a tight angle was deflected into the net by Artem Bondarenko.

Shakhtar made their few chances count in an emphatic 4-1 win at RB Leipzig in their opening group game and they equalised with their first real opportunity when Mudryk outpaced his marker down the left and blasted the ball past goalkeeper Joe Hart. Mudryk nearly assisted a second goal two minutes later with a cutback for an effort that was ruled out for an offside in the build-up, but the tide had turned as Shakhtar began to find openings and Celtic looked to regroup.

The Scottish side played with more purpose in the second half, Portuguese midfielder Jota running the show with mazy runs and incisive passes, and Celtic wasted two gilt-edged late chances. Shakhtar are playing their home games in Poland due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation". They next travel to defending champions Real Madrid in October while Celtic go to Leipzig.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022