Soccer-Real eventually see off Leipzig with late goals

Real wrapped up the victory with a goal in added time from substitute Asensio, the Spaniard slotting into the net after a lay off from Toni Kroos. Real lead Group F with six points after two games, while Leipzig are bottom with no points.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-09-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 02:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde scored a superb second-half goal while Marco Asensio struck late to fire the holders to a 2-0 win at home to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Uruguayan showed composure to calmly beat a defender with clever footwork on the edge of the area before picking his spot in the far bottom corner of the net in the 80th minute.

The 14-times winners gave an underwhelming performance and until Valverde's goal had only managed one shot on target, while Leipzig had created plenty of openings but were not clinical enough in the area. Real wrapped up the victory with a goal in added time from substitute Asensio, the Spaniard slotting into the net after a lay off from Toni Kroos.

Real lead Group F with six points after two games, while Leipzig are bottom with no points.

