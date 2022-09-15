Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat Maccabi Haifa

Christophe Galtier's French side travel to Benfica on Oct. 5 while Juventus and Haifa meet with the threat of early elimination looming.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined superbly as Paris St Germain's near-perfect start to the season continued with a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday. Messi cancelled out Tjarron Chery's surprise first-half opener after being set up by Mbappe and he returned the favour for the France forward after the break before Neymar grabbed a late third as PSG were made to sweat by the Israeli champions.

PSG top Group H with six points, level with Benfica who claimed a 2-1 victory at Juventus. Christophe Galtier's French side travel to Benfica on Oct. 5 while Juventus and Haifa meet with the threat of early elimination looming. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

