Soccer-Mbappe, Messi on target as PSG rally to beat Maccabi

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined superbly as Paris St Germain's near-perfect start to the season continued with a 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on Wednesday. Messi cancelled out Tjarron Chery's surprise first-half opener after being set up by Mbappe and he returned the favour for the France forward after the break before Neymar grabbed a late third as PSG were made to sweat by the Israeli champions.

MLB roundup: Royals end Twins' combined no-hit bid in 9th

Rookie Joe Ryan threw seven no-hit innings and the Minnesota Twins came within two outs of a combined no-hitter in a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Ryan (11-8) was lifted after throwing 106 pitches, 72 for strikes. His career high for pitches in a game was 110. The right-hander walked two and fanned nine.

Tennis-Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad. Britain's team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men's doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Tennis-Serena does not rule out return, saying NFL's Brady started 'a really cool trend'

Serena Williams may have decided to step away from tennis but on Wednesday teased that there could be more to her illustrious career when she singled out decorated NFL quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived retirement from American football. During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" , the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion did not rule out taking a page from seven-times Super Bowl winner Brady's playbook.

Golf-Canada's Conners primed for daunting Presidents Cup challenge

Canada's Corey Conners said the sting of missing out on the 2019 Presidents Cup motivated him to play his way onto this year's team and looks forward to the tough task of trying to help his International squad upset the United States. Conners was strongly considered as a captain's pick in 2019 but left nothing to chance this year as he upped his game and was an automatic selection after finishing the PGA Tour season fourth on the international team standings.

Athletics-London Marathon to include non-binary option

The public ballot for next year's London Marathon will have a non-binary gender option for the first time, organisers confirmed on Wednesday. All potential runners in the mass participation event will have three gender options when the ballot opens on Oct. 1 -- male, female and non-binary.

Basketball-Former NBPA head Roberts to oversee launch of interactive league

Former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts will help to oversee the launch of a four-team basketball league that will be played on an interactive LED court, Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment said on Wednesday. Fan Controlled Hoops, a 4v4 full-court brand of basketball that will allow fans to call the shots, will tip off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and also counts former NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a strategic advisor alongside Roberts.

WTA roundup: 17-year-old reaches Chennai quarterfinals

Teenager Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic upset No. 5 seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open in India. Fruhvirtova, 17, won 26 of 29 points on her first serve and converted 4 of 10 break chances in the 85-minute match.

Golf-Simpson feels PGA Tour membership 'more unified' amid LIV threat

LIV Golf has attracted some of the game's biggest names but former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson said on Wednesday the bleeding of players from the PGA Tour is all but done and the U.S.-based circuit is now a more tight-knit group. The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the ongoing threat, has since made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Boxing-Wildheart eyes world title after swapping dance floor for ring

Since swapping ballet shoes for boxing gloves a decade ago, Lucy Wildheart has never looked back, and the 29-year-old is now aiming to take down Amanda Serrano on her way to a world title. Whatever about her considerable punching prowess, the Swedish boxer with a professional record of eight wins and one loss possesses fantastic footwork due to her dancing prowess.

