Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 16-18 (all times GMT): Friday, Sept. 16

Aston Villa v Southampton (1900) * Southampton have won 16 of their 40 Premier League matches against Villa (L15 D9).

* In their last meeting in the league, Villa defeated Southampton 4-0 at home. * Villa are winless in the league this season after winning their first game, while Southampton have won twice in six games.

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (1900) * This will be the first Premier League meeting between Forest and Fulham.

* The teams last met in the second-tier Championship, where Forest won 1-0 at Fulham in April this year. * Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (six goals) is second behind Erling Haaland (10) in the Premier League's list of top scorers this season.

Saturday, Sept. 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1130)

* City have won 10 of their 16 Premier League matches against Wolves (L4 D2). * City won 5-1 at Wolves in their last league meeting in May this year.

* Wolves last defeated City in the league in December 2019, winning 3-2 at home. Newcastle United v Bournemouth (1400)

* Newcastle have won four of their eight Premier League games against Bournemouth (L2 D2). * Newcastle won 4-1 away to Bournemouth in their last league meeting in July 2020.

* Bournemouth last defeated Newcastle in the league in November 2017, winning 1-0 at St James' Park. Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1630)

* Spurs have won four out of their last five league meetings with Leicester (L1) * Four or more goals have been scored in the last three league meetings between the two sides.

* Bottom club Leicester have lost their last five league games. Sunday, Sept. 18

Brentford v Arsenal (1100) * Leaders Arsenal were handed their first defeat of the season by Manchester United in their last game, while Brentford are on a three-match unbeaten streak (W1 D2).

* Brentford won this fixture 2-0 last season, in what was the pair's first Premier League encounter. * Arsenal have won both London derbies they have played this season.

Everton v West Ham United (1315) * West Ham are targeting a third consecutive win at Goodison Park, a feat they have never accomplished before.

* West Ham have won three of their last four league meetings with Everton (L1). * Everton are winless in the Premier League so far, having drawn four and lost two of their opening six games.

Chelsea v Liverpool, Manchester United v Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

