Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes announces retirement from international, state cricket

The left-handed allrounder, who turns 36 in December, played 167 matches for Australia - six Tests, 77 ODIs and 84 T20Is - in an international career that started at Lord's in 2009.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:22 IST
Rachael Haynes (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes has shocked the world by announcing her immediate retirement from international cricket. An accomplished top-order batter who often came to the rescue when the Australian side was in distress, Haynes retires with more than 150 games for her country.

The left-handed allrounder, who turns 36 in December, played 167 matches for Australia - six Tests, 77 ODIs and 84 T20Is - in an international career that started at Lord's in 2009. Haynes captained Australia on 14 occasions when filling in for Meg Lanning, most notably during the 2017-18 Ashes when Lanning was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old finished having won two ICC Women's World Cup titles for Australia in 2013 and 2022 and another two ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020. Haynes paid tribute to her teammates for helping her throughout her career.

"Playing at this level isn't possible without the support of many people," Haynes said in an official statement released by Cricket Australia. "From clubs, states, coaches, family and friends, I'm so grateful to those who helped me along the way. In particular, I want to thank my parents Ian and Jenni, and partner Leah for their unwavering support," she added.

"To all the teammates across my career, you are the reason I've played as long as I have. You've inspired me to be better every day. I've learnt something from all of you, on and off the field. You've challenged me as a player, helped me grow as a person and most importantly, made cricket fun," said the Australia vice-captain. "One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop. I'm extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team's success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career," said Haynes.

Australia will announce a new vice-captain ahead of their next series, a five-game T20I tour of India in December, which will be followed by a home ODI and T20I series against Pakistan in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

