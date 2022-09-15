Left Menu

Cricket-Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out

England batsman Ollie Pope has credited head coach Brendon McCullum with helping him overcome the fear of losing his wicket in test cricket, saying the New Zealander changed his mindset.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 09:55 IST
Cricket-Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out
Ollie Pope Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England batsman Ollie Pope has credited head coach Brendon McCullum with helping him overcome the fear of losing his wicket in test cricket, saying the New Zealander changed his mindset. Playing in his new number three position, the 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers following his 145 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

"... From a mindset point of view, I think it's more that I had some good chats with Baz (McCullum) actually, and he's been very much, 'stop fearing getting out in test cricket'," Pope told British media. "I think because test cricket is so important to me I'd do anything to have a great career and play 100 tests or whatever. I think I was almost putting myself under too much pressure, and that fear of getting out was probably getting a bit too much.

"I tried to get rid of that, and try and score my runs basically. Rather than think, 'if I cut this I might nick it', I (now) think 'if I cut it and I nick it then it might go over the slips for four'. That is the mindset change I've tried to go by." Pope, who made his test debut at number six and had never previously batted at number three in first-class cricket, said he now feels comfortable in the role.

"I've enjoyed that position this summer, it's been new, but hopefully I'll be backed to do it in the future as well," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022