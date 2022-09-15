Left Menu

Deal struck in Spain to end strike by women's referees

15-09-2022
Spain's new professional women's league will finally get to start after a deal was struck to end a strike by the referees who demanded better wages and work conditions, the Spanish soccer federation said.

The federation said a "historic" agreement with the government's main sports body will allow the women referees to gain professional status.

The season had been scheduled to kick off earlier this month but was delayed after the refereeing crews did not show up.

This will be the first season of a fully professional women's league in Spain, after its players campaigned for years for better working conditions and pay.

The referees and referee assistants, which are all women for the women's league, complained that their own concerns had not been addressed by the new women's league.

The women's league had put the blame on the federation and government officials in charge of sports policy.

The referees complained that they only made 320 euros ($319) and assistants 160 euros ($159) per game.

Barcelona, the 2021 Champions League winner, has won the Spanish league for the past three seasons.

