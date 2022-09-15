Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out; Soccer-Juventus manager Allegri says doesn't feel 'at risk' after Benfica defeat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out

England batsman Ollie Pope has credited head coach Brendon McCullum with helping him overcome the fear of losing his wicket in test cricket, saying the New Zealander changed his mindset. Playing in his new number three position, the 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers following his 145 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Soccer-Juventus manager Allegri says doesn't feel 'at risk' after Benfica defeat

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said he does not feel his job is at risk despite losing 2-1 at home to Benfica on Wednesday for their second straight Champions League defeat. Juventus have lost their opening two games of the Champions League group stage for the first time and are sitting eighth in Serie A, four points behind leaders Napoli after six games.

Cricket-West Indies recall Lewis for T20 World Cup, Russell and Narine left out

West Indies recalled opener Evin Lewis on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but excluded all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine as part of their 15-man squad. The left-handed Lewis last played for the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates while veterans Russell and Narine have been overlooked by selectors in recent months.

Soccer-Majority of fans want FIFA to compensate Qatar's migrant workers - Amnesty

A majority of football fans from 15 countries would support FIFA compensating migrant workers in Qatar for human rights violations during the country's preparations for the 2022 World Cup, Amnesty International said on Thursday. A YouGov survey of more than 17,000 fans from 15 countries -- 10 of them European -- commissioned by Amnesty showed that 73% of respondents would support the proposal and 10% opposed it.

NBA-LeBron on Sarver punishment: 'league definitely got this wrong'

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James criticized the NBA on Wednesday and said the punishment given to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for using racial slurs and treating female employees inequitably was not harsh enough. Sarver, who bought the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in 2004, was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10 million on Tuesday after an independent investigation into allegations over workplace misconduct.

Tennis-Serena does not rule out return, saying NFL's Brady started 'a really cool trend'

Serena Williams may have decided to step away from tennis but on Wednesday teased that there could be more to her illustrious career when she singled out decorated NFL quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived retirement from American football. During an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" , the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion did not rule out taking a page from seven-times Super Bowl winner Brady's playbook.

Tennis-Germany win first Davis Cup tie against France in 84 years

Germany grabbed their first Davis Cup victory over France since 1938 when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz won the deciding doubles rubber in a tiebreaker in Hamburg on Wednesday.

The duo defeated Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 3-6 7-6(1) to secure a 2-1 win in their opening Group C tie. Australia beat Belgium 3-0 in the group's other tie.

Basketball-Former NBPA head Roberts to oversee launch of interactive league

Former National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts will help to oversee the launch of a four-team basketball league that will be played on an interactive LED court, Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment said on Wednesday. Fan Controlled Hoops, a 4v4 full-court brand of basketball that will allow fans to call the shots, will tip off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and also counts former NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a strategic advisor alongside Roberts.

Golf-Simpson feels PGA Tour membership 'more unified' amid LIV threat

LIV Golf has attracted some of the game's biggest names but former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson said on Wednesday the bleeding of players from the PGA Tour is all but done and the U.S.-based circuit is now a more tight-knit group. The breakaway circuit launched in June and counts 12 major champions among its players but the PGA Tour, in a bid to curb the ongoing threat, has since made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance program.

Boxing-Wildheart eyes world title after swapping dance floor for ring

Since swapping ballet shoes for boxing gloves a decade ago, Lucy Wildheart has never looked back, and the 29-year-old is now aiming to take down Amanda Serrano on her way to a world title. Whatever about her considerable punching prowess, the Swedish boxer with a professional record of eight wins and one loss possesses fantastic footwork due to her dancing prowess.

