Mental strength as important as physical fitness in MMA: Ritu Phogat

She will take on home favourite and former ONE Womens Strawweight World Title challenger Tiffany Teo in Singapore on September 29.To win, I try to stick to my plan, which is very important, Phogat, who has an impressive 7-2 record, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:16 IST
Mental strength as important as physical fitness in MMA: Ritu Phogat
Ritu Phogat Image Credit: Twitter (@PhogatRitu)
India's Ritu Phogat feels mental strength is as important as physical fitness in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The Indian wrestler-turned-MMA fighter will return to the Circle at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai. She will take on home favourite and former ONE Women's Strawweight World Title challenger Tiffany Teo in Singapore on September 29.

''To win, I try to stick to my plan, which is very important,'' Phogat, who has an impressive 7-2 record, said. ''Being mentally strong is more important than being physically strong during matches,'' she added.

The 28-year-old was last in action in the final of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix in December last year, where she lost. ''The last loss didn't affect me mentally at all. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game, I have endured it during my wrestling days. It pushed me to work harder.'' Phogat, who is returning after an injury layoff, is looking forward to her fight to Toe. ''The best thing is that she is number one contender and she has challenged me. Hopefully I can beat her in her home.'' ''I intend to show a different side of me in this match. Applying the principle of fearless combat handed down to me by my father, I will relentlessly apply my techniques and not give my opponent a chance to attack.'' ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai features a stacked card of hard-hitting bouts showcasing MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

